06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/03/2019 - 19:38 GMT

I’m Not Getting Excited Yet – Former Leeds United Defender

 




Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has admitted it is exciting times for Whites fans, but insists he will not get carried away as there is still a lot of work to be done to clinch promotion.

The Whites took another vital step towards clinching promotion to the Premier League with a narrow 1-0 win over Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday.




Marcelo Bielsa’s men sealed maximum points at Ashton Gate, courtesy of Patrick Bamford’s goal that came as early as the ninth minute after impressive work from Ezgjan Alioski and Luke Ayling.

Despite maintaining their push for automatic promotion heading into the last 10 games of the season, Dorigo has insisted he will not get carried away until a top two place is secured.
 


The former White also admitted it is understandable that the fans are excited in the latter stage of the season, considering Leeds are so close to finally returning to the top flight in England.

“Absolutely [the final few weeks will be nerve-cracking for the supporters]”, Dorigo told LUTV.  
 


“At the start of the season, it was 24 sides, we’re down to three now.

"It’s two from three for me and yes, now of course you’re going to get excited.

“But it’s the same thing, it’s about winning football matches, it’s the next one and moving on.

“When it comes down to two left and no one can beat us, then I’m going to get excited, but until then there is work to be done.”

Leeds will next face Reading away from home at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday in the Championship.
 