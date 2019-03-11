XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/03/2019 - 12:09 GMT

We Won’t Overhaul Manchester City If We Don’t Do This – Liverpool Legend

 




Former Liverpool star Ronnie Whelan believes the Reds have not been clinical enough this season, despite picking up a 4-2 win against Burnley on Sunday.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scored a brace each against Burnley, but Liverpool had as many as 23 shots and hit the bar once as well.




Liverpool have been involved in three 0-0 draws in their last five games in all competitions, as they have not been efficient enough in front of goal.

Although the Reds closed the gap on Manchester City to a point with the win against Burnley, Whelan feels to catch the reigning champions, Liverpool will need to be more clinical than they were against the Clarets.
 


“We’re talking about going on to win the league, trying to catch Manchester City”, Whelan said after the game on LFC TV.

“Whether it be points or getting back to goal difference and getting it closer.
 


“We had so many chances at 3-1, and then we got more chances. You have to be clinical if you want to go on and win the league. But we weren’t.

“Last season every time we got a chance, or looked like when we got a chance, Firmino, [Mohamed] Salah and Mane would go bang, bang, bang and goal.”

The Reds have an important week coming up as they face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, and have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table when they face Fulham next weekend.

 