He’s Born Winner – Rangers Striker Pours Praise On Former Gers Team-mate

Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has poured praise on former Ger Gennaro Gattuso, dubbing him a born winner and a players' captain.



Gattuso, who spent a season with Rangers in 1997, went on to make more than 400 appearances for AC Milan at the highest level.











The midfield enforcer played alongside Lafferty during the striker's time at Sion of Switzerland, where Gattuso decided to hang up his boots and move into coaching.



And Lafferty has insisted that Gattuso is a players' captain, who is willing to go above and beyond to do things for his team-mates, after playing alongside him at Sion.





The Gers striker also admitted he would name Gattuso as the captain of the best team he has ever played with in his career and stressed the current AC Milan coach is a born winner.



“I’ve been lucky enough to play with Gattuso and he managed me as well”, Lafferty told Rangers TV.





“He would be my captain, I think everyone knows what he’s all about.



"He’s a born winner and he is a player’s captain.



“He will go beyond himself to do things for his players, so he’s definitely on my team.”



Lafferty also conceded that not many people know Gattuso for his abilities on the ball due to the presence of other players at AC Milan, but revealed it came to light during their time in Switzerland.



“Not a lot of people knew him for his ability on the ball because he was surrounded by so many world class players at AC Milan, but I was lucky enough to see him play for a Sion team with less fortunate players”, he added.



Gattuso won several trophies in his playing career, including the World Cup in 2006 with Italy.



All eyes will be on whether the current AC Milan boss manages Rangers in the future.

