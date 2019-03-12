These Games Make Youngsters Ready For First Team – Leeds Coach On Premier League Cup

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-23s coach Carlos Corberan has insisted the young Whites will benefit massively in terms of preparing to meet the demands of the first team through their participation in the Premier League Cup.



The Whites Under-23s maintained their stay at the summit of the Professional Development League (North) with an emphatic 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic at Elland Road on Monday.











All of Jordan Stevens, Kun Temenuzhkov, Pascal Struijk and Mateusz Bogusz found the back of the net in a result that helped the Whites open up an eight-point lead over Burnley at the top of the table.



And following their impressive win in the Professional Development League, Leeds Under-23s now shift their focus to the Premier League Cup, where they face Fulham on Thursday at Nethermoor Park.





Corberan, who is entrusted with nurturing the youngsters at Elland Road, has insisted his team will benefit tremendously from their demanding experiences in the Premier League Cup.



The Leeds Under-23s coach admitted that the game against Fulham will be a demanding one and feels that it will help the players push themselves to reach the levels that are desired by the first team.





“I think it’s going to be a very good experience for our players, these type of games are always about being positive”, Corberan told LUTV.



“I hope we can continue in this competition because the idea is to continue exposing our players to the best conditions, to the more demanding experiences because with demanding experience you can continue growing.



“And this will make our players be more ready to meet the first team demands [at Leeds United].”



Jack Clarke, who returned to action against Charlton after recovering from injury, could feature again on Thursday for the Under-23s in the Premier League Cup.

