XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/03/2019 - 16:19 GMT

These Games Make Youngsters Ready For First Team – Leeds Coach On Premier League Cup

 




Leeds United Under-23s coach Carlos Corberan has insisted the young Whites will benefit massively in terms of preparing to meet the demands of the first team through their participation in the Premier League Cup.

The Whites Under-23s maintained their stay at the summit of the Professional Development League (North) with an emphatic 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic at Elland Road on Monday.




All of Jordan Stevens, Kun Temenuzhkov, Pascal Struijk and Mateusz Bogusz found the back of the net in a result that helped the Whites open up an eight-point lead over Burnley at the top of the table.

And following their impressive win in the Professional Development League, Leeds Under-23s now shift their focus to the Premier League Cup, where they face Fulham on Thursday at Nethermoor Park.
 


Corberan, who is entrusted with nurturing the youngsters at Elland Road, has insisted his team will benefit tremendously from their demanding experiences in the Premier League Cup.

The Leeds Under-23s coach admitted that the game against Fulham will be a demanding one and feels that it will help the players push themselves to reach the levels that are desired by the first team.  
 


“I think it’s going to be a very good experience for our players, these type of games are always about being positive”, Corberan told LUTV.

“I hope we can continue in this competition because the idea is to continue exposing our players to the best conditions, to the more demanding experiences because with demanding experience you can continue growing.

“And this will make our players be more ready to meet the first team demands [at Leeds United].”

Jack Clarke, who returned to action against Charlton after recovering from injury, could feature again on Thursday for the Under-23s in the Premier League Cup.
 