Barcelona Not Ready To Re-Sign Alexis Sanchez

La Liga giants Barcelona have no interest in re-signing Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez on a loan deal in the summer, it has been claimed.



Sanchez has failed to shine since joining Manchester United from Arsenal in January last year and apart from poor form, he has also struggled with injuries.











The Chilean has been ruled out for two months for a knee injury and there are suggestions that he could have played his last game for Manchester United ahead of a possible summer departure.



Being the highest paid player at Old Trafford, Sanchez has struggled to live up to his billing and Manchester United could be keen to offload him at the end of the season.





The club are willing to loan him out and Barcelona have been linked with having an interest in him next summer.



But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants have rubbished the rumours and have stressed that they do not want to re-sign their former player.





Already bearing the highest wage bill in world football, Barcelona are keen to bring down the numbers and have shown little interest in the Chilean.



It remains to be seen whether Manchester United find a taker for their underperforming but expensive star in the summer.

