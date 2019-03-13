Dortmund Deal-Maker Rules Out Selling Man Utd Linked Jadon Sancho

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that Manchester United target Jadon Sancho will be at the Westfalenstadion next season.



The 18-year-old, who has already played for England, has already earned rave reviews for his performances in the Bundesliga.











A product of the Manchester City academy, the Englishman left the Etihad in order to play more first team football and has made his mark in German football with Dortmund.



He has been heavily linked with a return to England and Manchester United are reported to have identified him as their top target for the summer transfer window.





There are suggestions that the Red Devils are even prepared to make him the first Englishman to command a transfer fee of £100m in order to snare him away from Dortmund.



But Zorc stressed that Sancho will not be leaving Dortmund in the summer and indicated that top European clubs will struggle to match the money they could demand for the teenage sensation.





He told German magazine Sport Bild: “Jadon will play for Borussia Dortmund next season.



“I am far away from putting a price tag on Jadon but I maintain that his transfer would be hard to beat even for the richest clubs in the world at the moment.”



It remains to be seen if Dortmund might change their stance in the face of a concrete bid.

