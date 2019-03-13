XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/03/2019 - 21:14 GMT

Dortmund Deal-Maker Rules Out Selling Man Utd Linked Jadon Sancho

 




Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that Manchester United target Jadon Sancho will be at the Westfalenstadion next season.

The 18-year-old, who has already played for England, has already earned rave reviews for his performances in the Bundesliga.




A product of the Manchester City academy, the Englishman left the Etihad in order to play more first team football and has made his mark in German football with Dortmund.

He has been heavily linked with a return to England and Manchester United are reported to have identified him as their top target for the summer transfer window.
 


There are suggestions that the Red Devils are even prepared to make him the first Englishman to command a transfer fee of £100m in order to snare him away from Dortmund.

But Zorc stressed that Sancho will not be leaving Dortmund in the summer and indicated that top European clubs will struggle to match the money they could demand for the teenage sensation.
 


He told German magazine Sport Bild: “Jadon will play for Borussia Dortmund next season.

“I am far away from putting a price tag on Jadon but I maintain that his transfer would be hard to beat even for the richest clubs in the world at the moment.”

It remains to be seen if Dortmund might change their stance in the face of a concrete bid.
 