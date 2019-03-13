XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/03/2019 - 21:25 GMT

Former Scotland Star Accuses Allan McGregor of Lack of Ambition Following International Retirement

 




Former Scotland shot-stopper Alan Rough feels that Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has shown a lack of ambition by deciding to call it time on his international career.

McGregor, who last played for Scotland during the win over Israel in November, announced his retirement from international football on Monday.




The announcement came a day before Alex McLeish named his Scotland squad to face Kazakhstan and San Marino later this month in the qualifiers for Euro 2020.

After featuring prominently for Rangers so far this season, McGregor has insisted his body requires rest during the international breaks to cope with the demands of club football.
 


And in the wake of McGregor’s decision to call curtains on his Scotland career, Rough feels the Gers custodian has shown a lack of ambition by confirming his retirement.

The former Scotland international insisted that McGregor’s decision is a shame because of the fact that he is just eight appearances away from earning 50 caps at the highest level for his country.  
 


Rough also stressed the ambition to represent Scotland is severely lacking among modern-day footballers when compared to the past.

“It’s a shame for Allan McGregor, from a personal point of view, I think as a modern day footballer now, I don’t think the ambition to play for Scotland is there the way it used to be”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.

“If he’s injured, I don’t have a problem with that.

"But he is eight caps short of being 50 caps, [which] for me is a landmark in any footballer to be in that hall of fame and say you’ve got 50 caps.

“And to take the choice not to be in it, it just shows that there doesn’t seem to be that ambition now to play for your country.”

McGregor, who returned to Rangers from Hull City last summer, has notched up 20 clean sheets in all competitions for the Gers this term.
 