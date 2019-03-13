Former Scotland Star Accuses Allan McGregor of Lack of Ambition Following International Retirement

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland shot-stopper Alan Rough feels that Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has shown a lack of ambition by deciding to call it time on his international career.



McGregor, who last played for Scotland during the win over Israel in November, announced his retirement from international football on Monday.











The announcement came a day before Alex McLeish named his Scotland squad to face Kazakhstan and San Marino later this month in the qualifiers for Euro 2020.



After featuring prominently for Rangers so far this season, McGregor has insisted his body requires rest during the international breaks to cope with the demands of club football.





And in the wake of McGregor’s decision to call curtains on his Scotland career, Rough feels the Gers custodian has shown a lack of ambition by confirming his retirement.



The former Scotland international insisted that McGregor’s decision is a shame because of the fact that he is just eight appearances away from earning 50 caps at the highest level for his country.





Rough also stressed the ambition to represent Scotland is severely lacking among modern-day footballers when compared to the past.



“It’s a shame for Allan McGregor, from a personal point of view, I think as a modern day footballer now, I don’t think the ambition to play for Scotland is there the way it used to be”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.



“If he’s injured, I don’t have a problem with that.



"But he is eight caps short of being 50 caps, [which] for me is a landmark in any footballer to be in that hall of fame and say you’ve got 50 caps.



“And to take the choice not to be in it, it just shows that there doesn’t seem to be that ambition now to play for your country.”



McGregor, who returned to Rangers from Hull City last summer, has notched up 20 clean sheets in all competitions for the Gers this term.

