Leeds United Coach Issues Warning To Sheffield United

Leeds United assistant coach Carlos Corberan has warned Sheffield United the Whites can beat any side on any given day, if they are at their best.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men made it three wins in a row in the Championship with a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday night.











The Whites, who climbed to the summit of the league table with the win, opened the scoring through Mateusz Klich before a brace from Pablo Hernandez completed the rout for the visitors.



However, after their impressive run of form that included wins over West Brom and Bristol City this month, Leeds will next face promotion rivals Sheffield United at Elland Road on Saturday.





The Blades are just two points behind Leeds and Corberan has warned Chris Wilder’s men that Leeds can beat any side on any given day, if they can function at their best level.



Corberan also admitted that Saturday’s clash will be demanding and insisted the Whites must concentrate on the present rather than looking back at their impressive form in recent weeks.





“These results give you the confidence, but we know every game is a different game, every game can be a special game”, Corberan told LUTV.



“We have to be focused only on the present, trying to continue making our best with the confidence we have.



“If we are doing our best, we can win [against] any opponent, but we know that it is going to be a very highly demanding game [against Sheffield United on Saturday].



“But we will try to go with our confidence and with our best for the game.”



Leeds secured a late win over Sheffield United, when the two sides met earlier in the season at Bramall Lane in December, through a goal from Hernandez in the reverse fixture.

