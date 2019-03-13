XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/03/2019 - 14:24 GMT

Marcelo Bielsa Has Done Nothing In Europe – Chilean Coach Not Big Fan of Leeds Boss

 




Former Chile Under-20 coach Jose Sulantay has indicated that Marcelo Bielsa gets too much credit in the country for very little in the way of achievements with the Chile national team and stressed his lack of success in Europe.

Bielsa has rejuvenated Leeds United since his arrival in west Yorkshire last summer and the club are in a good position to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.




The Argentine remains a much-heralded figure in the coaching world and Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola have credited him for shaping their football philosophy.

The 63-year-old also earned huge credit for his four-year stint as Chile coach between 2007 and 2011, but Sulantay is not a big fan of the Argentine.
 


He insisted that he does not understand why Bielsa earns such rave reviews in Chile and pointed out his lack of success in Europe.

Sulantay told biobiochile.cl: “People say Bielsa changed our football but where? With what?
 


“For many years there have been good generations in Chile, but the coaches, they're just good now….

“Bielsa has not done anything in Europe, except to be in a second division team now."

The former Chile Under-20 boss insisted that he is not indicating that the Argentine is without ability, but stressed that he achieved very little with Chile and lost to two top teams in the 2010 World Cup.

“I am not saying Bielsa is bad but what did he do with Chile?

“He went to the World Cup and won one or two games.

"He defeated Honduras and Switzerland and nothing else.

“He lost to Spain and Brazil, but here we still kiss his feet.”
 