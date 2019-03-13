Marcelo Bielsa Has Done Nothing In Europe – Chilean Coach Not Big Fan of Leeds Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chile Under-20 coach Jose Sulantay has indicated that Marcelo Bielsa gets too much credit in the country for very little in the way of achievements with the Chile national team and stressed his lack of success in Europe.



Bielsa has rejuvenated Leeds United since his arrival in west Yorkshire last summer and the club are in a good position to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.











The Argentine remains a much-heralded figure in the coaching world and Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola have credited him for shaping their football philosophy.



The 63-year-old also earned huge credit for his four-year stint as Chile coach between 2007 and 2011, but Sulantay is not a big fan of the Argentine.





He insisted that he does not understand why Bielsa earns such rave reviews in Chile and pointed out his lack of success in Europe.



Sulantay told biobiochile.cl: “People say Bielsa changed our football but where? With what?





“For many years there have been good generations in Chile, but the coaches, they're just good now….



“Bielsa has not done anything in Europe, except to be in a second division team now."



The former Chile Under-20 boss insisted that he is not indicating that the Argentine is without ability, but stressed that he achieved very little with Chile and lost to two top teams in the 2010 World Cup.



“I am not saying Bielsa is bad but what did he do with Chile?



“He went to the World Cup and won one or two games.



"He defeated Honduras and Switzerland and nothing else.



“He lost to Spain and Brazil, but here we still kiss his feet.”

