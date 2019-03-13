XRegister
06 October 2018

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2018

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

13/03/2019 - 21:33 GMT

We’ve Got To Get Back To Winning Ways, Sunderland Star Says

 




Sunderland star Lynden Gooch has insisted the Black Cats must get back to winning ways against Walsall on Saturday before their showdown at Wembley in the EFL Trophy final at the end of this month.

Jack Ross’ men were held to a 0-0 draw away from home at Oakwell by second-placed Barnsley, as they failed to gain the upper hand over their opponents in the race for automatic promotion.




The Black Cats have now drawn each of their last two outings in League One and continue to remain four points adrift of Barnsley, who have played an extra game.

And despite dropping points against Wycombe Wanderers and Barnsley in recent days, Sunderland will be eyeing a strong reaction against Walsall on Saturday at the Stadium of Light.
 


Gooch, who started the game against Barnsley, insisted Sunderland must get back to winning ways on Saturday and can afford to give everything due to a break before the EFL Trophy final.

“Yes, exactly [it’s another big opportunity to secure maximum points in the next game], another big game on Saturday at home so we need to make sure we get the three points”, Gooch told the club’s official website.  
 


“We need to make sure we put everything in on the Saturday, make sure we get the three points because we do have a little break going into the final at Wembley.

“So hopefully, we’ll get it done.”

Sunderland are unbeaten across all competitions since their last defeat to Portsmouth that came just before Christmas in League One.
 