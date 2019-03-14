Didier Deschamps Gives Vote of Confidence To Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





France head coach Didier Deschamps has insisted that Anthony Martial will always be a key player for France when he is fit and playing well.



Martial was not part of the France squad in the last international break in November, but has returned to the national team ahead of next week’s games.











The Frenchman has been in good form under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but has struggled with injuries in recent weeks and was only used as a substitute in Manchester United’s defeat at Arsenal last weekend.



But he has made his way back into the national team and Deschamps admits that Martial is a wonderful player to watch when he is at his peak.





The France coach conceded that the forward has been in and out of the squad over the last year or so, but insisted that Martial at his best will always have a place in his team.



Speaking about Martial’s inclusion, Deschamps said in a press conference: “He has been part of the France set-up and he is very interesting when he is complete control of his tools.





“Anthony has sometimes been with us and sometimes not.



“He had some injuries but when he is at 100 per cent he has all the qualities we require.”



Martial was not part of the France squad that won the World Cup last summer in Russia after struggling for game time under Jose Mourinho last season at Manchester United.

