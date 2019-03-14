Man Utd Interest Could Be Stumbling Block For Spurs – Andy Gray On Gareth Bale

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Gray believes Manchester United’s potential interest in Gareth Bale could be Tottenham Hotspur’s stumbling block if they want to re-sign the Welshman this summer.



Zinedine Zidane’s return to Real Madrid has sparked question marks about Bale’s future at the club as he did not share the best of relationships with the Frenchman during his first stint.











The Welshman was not a regular starter under Zidane in his first reign as Real Madrid coach and he often preferred other players over the former Tottenham star.



There are suggestions that Tottenham are interested in re-signing their former player, but Gray feels the biggest stumbling block would be potential interest from Manchester United.





Manchester United have been long term admirers of Bale and have tried multiple times over the years to take him to Old Trafford, including in 2013 when he joined Real Madrid.



Gray said on beIN Sports: “If I was at a big club in England I would be all over him right now.





“Go back to Spurs, why wouldn’t he go back to Spurs?



"A big new stadium but would Spurs shell out that money?



"Daniel Levy might have to because I think Spurs would definitely be interested.



“I think United might be as well and that might be the stumbling block if he fancies United.”



The former Everton striker feels Bale should leave Real Madrid if he cannot mend his relationship with Zidane as he needs to play regular football at this stage of his career.



“If the relationship is not good with Zidane then he needs to play football and that would be my advice to him.



“If you not playing at Real Madrid, please don’t sit on the bench for 18 months because that will be the worst 18 months of your life.



“And you’ll regret it.



“Go out and play.”

