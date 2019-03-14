Newcastle Star Hopes To Have Given Rafael Benitez Selection Headache

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett is hopeful that he has given Rafael Benitez a selection headache with his performance against Everton last weekend.



Dummett has struggled with injuries this season, which has resulted in him losing his place in Benitez’s starting eleven at Newcastle.











The 27-year-old has been used sparingly by the Newcastle manager and Dummett has conceded that it has been tough to sit on the sidelines while injured, watching his team-mates play.



He also admits that he cannot complain about not playing regularly as the other players have been performing well and have not given Benitez a reason to drop them.





Dummett played the second half in Newcastle’s astonishing comeback win over Everton last weekend and he feels that he did well when he was on the pitch.



He is hopeful that Benitez will have a selection headache for Newcastle’s league game against Bournemouth this weekend.





The defender told BBC Newcastle: “So tough; watching on the sides is never easy.



“Working by yourself with the physio and fitness coach in the gym. Watching the lads playing every Saturday afternoon is never nice.



“And, then, when you get back fit, the players in my position are playing fantastically well and you can’t complain when they’re doing so well.



“So, I’ve had sit and be patient, and wait for the opportunity.



“And with Jamaal [Lascelles] coming off injured, it gave me the opportunity to come on and, hopefully, I’ve given the manager a headache for the game.



“If everyone is fit he has a decision to make.



“I can play in a number of different positions for him.”



Dummett has made 14 starts in the league this season but injuries have forced him out of the side.

