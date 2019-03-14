Rangers Fans Should Be Excited At Progress – Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has urged the Gers fans to be patient after the team's loss in the Scottish Cup to Aberdeen, but thinks supporters have every right to feel excited about the club's progression.



The Gers dominated possession, but could not score on the night and lost 2-0 to effectively end their best hope of lifting silverware this season.











Rangers are eight points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, and the title looks a bridge too far for the Light Blues.



The Gers had a squad overhaul under Steven Gerrard last summer and added experience in January, when Defoe and Steven Davis arrived.





Defoe, however, has implored the fans to be patient and feels despite signing some good players, the team are not going to become unstoppable overnight.



“You can get the best players in the world and put them together”, Defoe was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.





“But it’s not going to become an unbelievable team overnight. Sometimes it takes time.



“And you’ve seen that with the best teams and best players.



“But if I was a Rangers fan, watching the games on the terraces with a season ticket, I’d definitely be excited.



"It’s a club and a team definitely going places.”



Gerrard’s side will hope to push Celtic in the remaining games in the Premiership, and will have the chance to reduce the gap when the two sides face off in an Old Firm derby at the end of the month.