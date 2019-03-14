Rennes Set To Be Backed By Big Travelling Support At Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes are set to bring a huge travelling contingent to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their Europa League tie against Arsenal.



The French side pulled off a shock in the first leg when they beat Arsenal 3-1 at the Roazhon Park and boosted their chances of progress in Europe this season.











With Rennes in with a real shot of making it to the quarter-finals of the competition, the fans have felt extra motivation to push them over the line in the second leg.



The French outfit will be hopeful of pulling off a result at the Emirates in a more hostile atmosphere, but they will also have a huge backing inside the stadium as well.





According to French daily Ouest France, 6000 Rennes fans will be at the Emirates Stadium tonight to witness and support their team against Arsenal in the second leg.



It is a huge contingent when it comes to travelling support for French teams and Rennes will be hoping the big backing can get them over the line.





Arsenal will be under pressure to avoid a shock exit from the Europa League and will hope that their fans can drown out the noise from the travelling support.



It also remains to be seen what kind of television audience the game manages to attract in France.

