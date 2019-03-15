My Desire Is To Face Chelsea Or Arsenal – Slavia Prague Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Slavia Prague coach Jindrich Trpisovsky has revealed his desire to play Arsenal or Chelsea in the Europa League quarter-finals.



The Czech side pulled off a shock win in the Europa League last 16 when they beat Spanish giants Sevilla with an aggregate scoreline of 6-5.











It will be their first appearance in the quarter-final stage in Europe since the year 2000 and there is palpable excitement around the club to play one of the big boys of the continent.



Trpisovsky wants to take his side on an away trip to England in the next stage of the competition and believes his players and fans deserve to play against one of the top teams.





The Slavia Prague coach made it clear he wants either of the two English sides – Chelsea and Arsenal – in the last eight.



Trpisovsky was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “My desire for the draw is to take Slavia Prague to England.





“All of us have the same desire because our fans really deserve for the support they have always given us.



“So I would like Arsenal or Chelsea.”



Arsenal beat Rennes 4-3 over two legs to progress while Chelsea smashed Dynamo Kyiv with an 8-0 aggregate scoreline.

