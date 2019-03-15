XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/03/2019 - 19:22 GMT

Watford Great But Not Top Team – Hornets Star Admits Dreaming

 




AC Milan linked Gerard Deulofeu has conceded that Watford are not one of the top clubs and has not ruled out leaving the Premier League outfit.

The 25-year-old winger has been a key player for Watford this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in the Premier League.




AC Milan were interested in signing him in the January window, but Watford refused to let him go; the Rossoneri have continued to keep tabs on him ahead of the summer.

Watford do not want to lose him, but Deulofeu has not ruled out a move away as he insisted that he wants to play for one of the top clubs in Europe.
 


He conceded that Watford are not one of the top teams, but insisted that for the moment he is happy at Vicarage Road.

“I’m the type of player who wants to succeed and wants to be in the best teams of Europe”, the Spanish winger told the Times.
 


“I want to be a really good player in the world.

“For this, you have to dream.

"Watford, to be realistic, is a great team but it’s not a top team.

“Let’s see what happens but at the moment I respect Watford and I’m so happy here.”

The former Barcelona winger, who has a contract until 2023 with Watford, has had a previous loan stint at AC Milan.
 