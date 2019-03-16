XRegister
16/03/2019 - 19:25 GMT

I’m Not Sure Jurgen Klopp Trusts Him – Liverpool Legend On Reds Star

 




Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McMahon does not believe Jurgen Klopp trusts Xherdan Shaqiri to put in the hard yards needed as part of the Reds midfield unit.

While Shaqiri has made the difference for the Reds on several occasions over the course of the season, he has slipped out of the team in recent weeks as Klopp prefers other options in midfield.




Klopp is a firm fan of Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita, as he considers his midfield three – and McMahon believes that is because they are all hard working.

As such, McMahon is not sure that Klopp trusts Shaqiri, or fellow creative midfielder Adam Lallana.
 


He said on LFC TV's preview show: "I don't think in recent times Jurgen has trusted Shaqiri to start.

"He likes the hard working, industrious midfielders, he relies on that work ethic.
 


"Can he trust Lallana to do that? I'm not too sure. Can he trust Shaqiri to do that? I'm not too sure."

Liverpool have been criticised for lacking goals from midfield this season, with the emphasis very much on the front three to put the ball in the back of the net.

Shaqiri has netted six times in 21 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season.
 