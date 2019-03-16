Photo: Leeds Fans Were Something Special Today, Attacker Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts has saluted the Whites fans for their support during a 1-0 home defeat against Sheffield United.



The Whites were firmly on top in the Championship fixture on Saturday afternoon and had a host of chances, but were unable to put the Blades to the sword.











And they paid the price when a Chris Basham goal arrived for the visitors in the 71st minute.



Leeds desperately scrambled to find an equaliser, but were left frustrated and even had goalkeeper Kiko Casilla sent off late on.



Not our day today but we will continue to give it our all and fight until the very end! Its not over!! 💪🏽💙 Fans were something special again today👏🏽 Thankyou! pic.twitter.com/WvE5JKxZj4 — Tyler Roberts (@official_tyro) March 16, 2019



Roberts admits things did not go Leeds' way at Elland Road, but took to social media to pay tribute to the supporters who turned up in their numbers to back the team in the Yorkshire derby clash.



The attacker wrote: "Not our day today but we will continue to give it our all and fight until the very end!





"It's not over!!



"Fans were something special again today. Thank you!"



Leeds will now have to wait until after the international break to try to return to winning ways, with next up for the Whites a home clash against Millwall at the end of the month.

