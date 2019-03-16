This Liverpool Star Always Looks Like There’s Mistake In Him – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve McMahon feels that Reds centre-back Joel Matip looks error-prone.



With Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez spending time on the sidelines, Matip has slotted in next to Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence.











Some Liverpool fans have long had concerns about whether Matip is cut out for the physicality of Premier League football.



And McMahon admits he is worried in every game that Matip plays that he may make a mistake.





However, the former Red concedes that on occasions Matip looks superb, especially when on the ball and bringing it out of defence to link up with midfield.



"He looks as though there is a mistake in him in each game, he really does", McMahon said on LFC TV's preview show.





"Sometimes he doesn't look as composed as he should do.



"Other times he looks fantastic and especially when he comes out and brings the ball into midfield.



"But you can see he wants to be there next to Van Dijk and he is the man there now."



Matip played his part in helping Liverpool to progress past Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek and the former Schalke man will be gunning to keep his place in the team in the coming weeks.



The 27-year-old is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2020.

