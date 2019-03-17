Couldn’t Have Done Anything More – Leeds Star Bemoans Sheffield United Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has insisted that despite the 1-0 defeat it was clear his side could have done little more against Sheffield United on Saturday and were clearly the better side.



The Yorkshire giants dominated proceedings in the first half but failed to convert any of the multiple chances they created before the break.











Chris Basham scored for Sheffield United in the 71st minute and it was good enough to earn the away side a crucial win as they leapfrogged Leeds and moved into second in the league table.



With eight games left in the season, Leeds are not in the automatic promotion spots anymore, but Bamford stressed that they need to carry on and feels that they could not have played any better against the Blades.





The Leeds striker believes his side played better than when they beat Sheffield United 1-0 in December and should have been three goals up even before the break.



Bamford said on LUTV: “It’s done now, we just need to carry on and focus on the next game.





“The manager said that there is nothing we could have done differently. We played very well.



“Anybody looking on would have seen we dominated the game and we should have been 3-0 up in the first half.



“I think it’s a testament to the way we played that compared to the way they played against us in the first game of the season, we completely stopped that today.”



Leeds will return from the international break to another home game when they will host Millwall at Elland Road on Saturday, 30th March.

