Leeds United Star Forced To Withdraw From International Duty

Leeds United centre-back Pontus Jansson is out of Sweden's squad for the international break.



The defender injured his knee during Leeds' 1-0 home defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday and there were instantly concerns over whether he would be fit enough to go on Sweden duty.











It has now been confirmed that Jansson will not be able to join up with the Sweden squad as he stays at Leeds to receive treatment on his knee.



Sweden are due to take on Romania and Norway over the international break, but will have to do without Jansson.





The Swedish Football Association has acted quickly to replace Jansson, calling Sotirios Papagiannopoulos into the squad as his replacement.



Papagiannopoulos plays his club football in Denmark for FC Copenhagen.





Leeds will hope that Jansson can quickly return to fitness as they are in the thick of a battle for promotion from the Championship.



The Whites' defeat against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United means they have slipped out of the automatic promotion spots.

