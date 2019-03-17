No, Wolves Loss Doesn’t Mean We Can’t Beat Barcelona – Former Manchester United Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Ron Atkinson has insisted that Manchester United’s defeat at Wolves on Saturday night does not mean they have no chance of beating Barcelona in the Champions League.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were knocked out of the FA Cup in the quarter-final stage on Saturday night courtesy a limp 2-1 defeat to Wolves at Molineux.











Back-to-back defeats in the Premier League and the FA Cup have jolted a side who had been in excellent form since the arrival of Solskjaer in the middle of December.



Manchester United have big games coming up in the coming months and none bigger than the two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie against Barcelona.





Atkinson feels it is wrong to assume Manchester United have no chance of beating Barcelona because they failed to defeat Wolves in the FA Cup.



The former Manchester United manager admits that they will have to hope that they do not face an in-form Barcelona side, but insisted that there is always a chance in football.





Atkinson said on MUTV after the game: “It is a different game entirely.



“We played a well-organised Wolves side that sat in deep at the back and didn’t give any space away.



“Barcelona, home and away, you know for sure they are going to come at you and they are going to leave spaces.



“You always have a chance, United will have to play at their best and hope they catch a little out of form Barcelona.



“They have a chance.”



Manchester United have not met Barcelona in the Champions League since being beaten by them in the final in 2011 at Wembley.

