XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/03/2019 - 11:27 GMT

No, Wolves Loss Doesn’t Mean We Can’t Beat Barcelona – Former Manchester United Boss

 




Ron Atkinson has insisted that Manchester United’s defeat at Wolves on Saturday night does not mean they have no chance of beating Barcelona in the Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were knocked out of the FA Cup in the quarter-final stage on Saturday night courtesy a limp 2-1 defeat to Wolves at Molineux.




Back-to-back defeats in the Premier League and the FA Cup have jolted a side who had been in excellent form since the arrival of Solskjaer in the middle of December.

Manchester United have big games coming up in the coming months and none bigger than the two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie against Barcelona.
 


Atkinson feels it is wrong to assume Manchester United have no chance of beating Barcelona because they failed to defeat Wolves in the FA Cup.

The former Manchester United manager admits that they will have to hope that they do not face an in-form Barcelona side, but insisted that there is always a chance in football.
 


Atkinson said on MUTV after the game: “It is a different game entirely.

“We played a well-organised Wolves side that sat in deep at the back and didn’t give any space away.

“Barcelona, home and away, you know for sure they are going to come at you and they are going to leave spaces.

“You always have a chance, United will have to play at their best and hope they catch a little out of form Barcelona.

“They have a chance.”

Manchester United have not met Barcelona in the Champions League since being beaten by them in the final in 2011 at Wembley.
 