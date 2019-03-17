That’s What I Call An Impact Sub – Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool’s Match-winner

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed James Milner after he came off the bench to hand the Reds a 2-1 win away at Fulham.



The Reds dominated the opening 45 minutes at Craven Cottage, but only went in 1-0 up at the break through a Sadio Mane goal.











With Liverpool having not scored a second, Fulham took advantage when Ryan Babel scored following a defensive mix-up between Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.



But Liverpool had enough to get the win and when Sergio Rico fouled Mane in the box, Milner stepped up and fired home the penalty.





Klopp feels the Reds were a bit rusty in the first half after their Champions League efforts in midweek and admits Fulham did deserve to score.



"First half a bit rusty. Second half we could have finished it off and then it is clear at 1-0 if you don't kill it off that can happen", Klopp told Sky Sports after the match.





"Babel was there that is how football is. They deserved a goal but we deserved three points.



"A brilliant afternoon I have to say."



Liverpool went back to the top of the table with the win and Klopp says he has no doubt his players can handle the title race pressure.



"I am not in any doubt about my players nerves. It is about intensity.



"We go for perfection, but it is rare that you get it. Burnley, Munich, Fulham, you have to adapt.



"People will say we need to be more convincing, but we are at the start of a development, not the end."



Milner was the match-winner in the capital and Klopp brought him on in place of Adam Lallana in the 72nd minute – and the German hailed his impact.



"Good sub in that moment. That is what I call impact."

