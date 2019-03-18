Confidence High – Loan Star Sure He Will Feel Benefits of Rangers Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall is sure that his experiences on loan at Rangers will stand him in good stead in the future.



Worrall, who joined the Gers on a season-long deal from Nottingham Forest last summer, has featured prominently for the first team under Steven Gerrard so far this season.











The Englishman has consistently featured in all but two games since late December for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, with Gerrard keen to pair him with Connor Goldson.



And following his extended run of appearances in the playing eleven, Worrall insists the experiences he is gaining at Rangers will stand him in good stead for the future.





The 22-year-old also admitted his confidence is high at the moment and added that playing alongside Goldson has been a huge bonus for him.



“Yes, definitely [I’ve grown as a player at Rangers]. I’ve played 28 games for Rangers, which is a huge amount”, Worrall told Rangers TV.





“My confidence is high at the moment.



"When you get a run of games, especially being a defender, next to Connor, you get used to the style of each other and stuff.



“I’ve come here to play games and pick up more experience because obviously, I’m still only considered a young player.



“So for me to be able to play the amount of games that I have, on the European stage, and in the Old Firm, I think it will stand me in good stead for the future.”



Worrall, who is due to be back at the City Ground this summer, has a contract with Nottingham Forest that runs until the summer of 2020.

