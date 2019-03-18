XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/03/2019 - 21:34 GMT

Let’s Get Over Line – Celtic Star Wants Title Securing Soon

 




Celtic winger James Forrest believes is delighted the Bhoys have a ten point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and now wants the title wrapped up quickly.

After the disappointment of a goalless draw against Aberdeen, the Hoops got back to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 win against Dundee away from home this weekend.




The occasion was made even more important after Celtic's rivals Rangers drew their match against Kilmarnock, helping the defending champions go ten points clear with eight matches remaining to be played.

However, as Celtic continue chasing their eighth straight league title win, the winger took time to insist that they cannot relax because all the teams in the Scottish Premiership will try to make the task difficult for them.
 


“It’s massive to have that 10-point gap, but we just need to focus on ourselves and take it game by game", Forrest told his club's official website.

"Teams aren’t going to make it easy for us and we’re going to have to go out there and win it. We want to get over the line and get there as quickly as we can.”
 


Celtic's hopes of winning a domestic treble are alive as they have already won the Scottish League Cup and are in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

Their next match on 31st March will be against their Glasgow rivals Rangers at Celtic Park.
 