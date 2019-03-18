Rangers Just Don’t Have This Celtic Trait Yet – Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight forward Tam McManus insists that Rangers will not be able to challenge Celtic until they learn how to grind out wins when they are not playing well.



While Rangers were held 1-1 by Kilmarnock on Saturday, Celtic relied on a last-gasp Odsonne Edouard strike to earn three points at Dundee.











With the win, the Hoops moved ten points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and with just eight games remaining, are in a strong position to win their eighth league title in a row.



Rangers were level on points with the Hoops just before the winter break in January, but have not been able to keep up with Neil Lennon’s side since the turn of the year.





McManus believes Celtic have the ability to win ugly, a trait Rangers do not have yet which is why the Hoops will continue their dominance in the league.



“Celtic ground out an ugly, workmanlike 1-0 win at Dens Park yesterday to go 10 points clear in the Premiership table,” McManus wrote in his column for the Herald.





“It was a very poor performance but they do what great champions always do. They find a way to win.



“It’s a trait that Rangers simply don’t have: that ability to win ugly.



“Until they do, Celtic will continue ploughing on towards 10 in a row.”



The Gers will hope to reduce the deficit between themselves and Celtic when the two sides square off in a high intensity derby after the international break.