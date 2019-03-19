Ajax Director Delights At Keeping Arsenal Linked Marc Overmars

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax director Arie van Os has expressed his delight at keeping Marc Overmars away from the clutches of Arsenal.



Overmars has been on Arsenal’s wishlist as the club are looking to bring in someone to become their director of football at the Emirates.











They failed with a move for Monchi, who acknowledged interest from the Gunners, but decided to return to his former club Sevilla after leaving Roma this year.



And Arsenal were linked with wanting to bring in Overmars, who has been Ajax sporting director since 2012.





But Overmars has signed a new contract with Ajax and Van Os is delighted at holding on to the Dutchman as he feels the club have taken huge strides under him over the last few years.



He felt that for internal harmony it was important that the future of Overmars was sorted out and he is happy that the former player has committed to staying at the club.





Van Os told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “He knows that we are very satisfied with his performance.



“He has made an enormous contribution to the development Ajax have experienced, both sportingly and financially in the years in which he has been part of the management.



“And as part of the supervisory board, we are also confident that the club are going to take further steps forward with him in the coming years.



“For the continuity of Ajax’s business operations, it is also important that we have clarity over the future of key positions.



“In short, we are happy that Marc Overmars wants to commit to Ajax for a longer period.”



It remains to be seen who Arsenal turn to after missing out on Monchi and Overmars.

