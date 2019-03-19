Focused On Winning Europa League – Eden Hazard Dodges Real Madrid Question

Follow @insidefutbol





Eden Hazard has remained coy over his future at Chelsea amidst rumours surrounding Real Madrid’s interest in signing him and insisted that he is not paying attention to all the speculation at the moment.



Hazard will enter the final year of his contract with Chelsea in the summer and has so far resisted signing a new deal with the club, a contract which would make him one of the highest paid players in the Premier League.











The Belgian has been a talismanic figure, but Chelsea fans are increasingly fearful of losing him in the summer as Real Madrid are interested in taking him to the Santiago Bernabeu.



The return of Zinedine Zidane has added fuel to the fire, but Hazard insisted that he is not thinking about what will happen in the summer.





He wants to concentrate on Chelsea and help them win the Europa League in the final few months of the season.



Asked about the speculation surrounding him at Chelsea and Real Madrid’s interest, Hazard told VTM Nieuws: “But I am not thinking about it right now.





“I want to shine with Chelsea for the next few months and try to win the Europa League.



“This week I am thinking about Belgium and then back to Chelsea.



“Then we’ll see.”



Chelsea are likely to ask for a fee in excess of €100m for Hazard if the player pushes for a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

