I’m Not Worried About Mohamed Salah – Former Top Flight Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Stewart Robson has insisted he is not concerned about Mohamed Salah’s recent goalless run is backing the striker to get amongst the goals again.



Salah, who finished last season with 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, has struggled to replicate similar numbers so far this season.











The Egyptian is currently on a seven-game goalless run and has looked bereft of confidence in front of goal in recent weeks.



Despite Salah’s worrying lack of goals in recent games, Robson has insisted he is not too concerned about the drought and backed the striker to recapture his form for Liverpool between now and until the end of the season.





The former Arsenal midfielder also stressed that Salah has been contributing well with his assists in recent games and maintained it is only a matter of time until he rekindles his form and puts Liverpool in a position to try and win both competitions they are still involved in.



“Not that concerned [with Salah’s current form], he’s still making the right sort of runs, he’s still trying to do the things that we saw him do last year”, Robson said on the ESPN FC show.





“I think the thing that’s just missing in his game at the moment is that final shot, that final pass.



"He may be lacking a little bit of sharpness when he goes in 1v1 situations and maybe lost a bit of confidence in front of goal, but it will come back.



“And the one thing that he has done, he’s provided some very good assists; that ball with the outside of his left boot in the game against Bayern [Munich] was absolutely magnificent.



“He’ll come good again.



"He’ll be scoring more goals from now to the end of the season to put Liverpool in with a chance of winning both competitions they are involved in", Robson added.



Salah has netted 20 goals and notched up nine assists across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

