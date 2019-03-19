It’s Getting To Him – Liverpool Legend Feels Pressure Affecting Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge has explained what he feels is playing on Mohamed Salah’s mind at the moment and subsequently affecting his goalscoring form.



The Reds returned to the summit of the Premier League table after their late 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.











Despite their ability to churn out an invaluable result, Liverpool will be concerned by the lack of confidence displayed in front of goal by Salah against the division’s leakiest defence.



The Egyptian flattered to deceive against the Cottagers and has failed to score in his last seven appearances for Liverpool, after netting 20 goals in all competitions until his recent goal drought.





And following his insipid display against Fulham, Aldridge has explained why he feels Salah is struggling to replicate his best goalscoring form.



The former Red claimed the spotlight on Salah is playing on his mind and insisted the weight of expectations are preventing him from hitting the back of the net on a regular basis.





“For me he seemed to lack conviction and belief at Fulham. At other times he'd be banging them into the corner”, Aldridge wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo.



“I know as a goalscorer it can get to you.



“The spotlight of attention isn't just here in Liverpool but back home in Egypt where he's treated like a king.



“It's all over the papers there when he doesn't score. I think it's playing on his mind and the extra pressure is getting to him.”



Liverpool will next face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, when the Premier League returns to action after the international break this week.

