19/03/2019 - 17:41 GMT

Leeds United Star Reveals Respect For 33-Year-Old Championship Rival

 




Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has expressed his admiration for Sheffield United hitman Billy Sharp, due to what the former White has done for the Blades this season.

The Blades hitman played a crucial role in setting up the winner against Marcelo Bielsa's side on Saturday, as Chris Wilder's men grabbed a precious 1-0 win over their direct promotion rivals.




It was not the first time that the 33-year-old has come up with the solutions for his team, having found the back of the net 23 times in 35 games this season.

And Roofe, who has followed Sharp's form, insists that the Sheffield United skipper has been dangerous in what he has done this season.
 


Irrespective of the teams, Roofe insists that it is not wrong to admire a player who has done all the right things this season.

"Yes, of course [I admire Sheffield United striker Sharp]", Roofe said while speaking on EFL on Quest.
 


"I just love football. It doesn't matter who it is.

"I respect if you're doing the right things and you're good at it.

"And you're nice to watch.

"I like that.

"What he has done this season is dangerous."

Roofe is currently out of action with a knee injury, meaning Leeds only have Patrick Bamford as a striking option.
 