Man Utd and Wolves Linked Francisco Trincao Comments On Transfer Speculation

Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolves linked Francisco Trincao has refused to delve into the speculation over his future ahead of the summer transfer window.



The teenage forward has impressed with Braga’s B team this season in the second tier of Portuguese football and has made two appearances for the senior team in the top tier.











His performances in the Portuguese second tier have piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe, with Arsenal and Wolves linked, while Manchester United were recently mooted as suitors.



The youngster has also been heavily linked with a move to Juventus and the Italian champions are considering tabling an offer to take him to Turin in the summer.





However, Trincao has refused to indulge the rumours surrounding his future and insisted that he is keen to do this best for Braga as long as he is at the club.



“I am doing my job”, the forward was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol.





“Whether people are appreciating it or not, is not for me to comment.



“At this moment I am at Sporting Braga and I will do my best for the club.”



Trincao, who has a deal until 2023 with the Portuguese club, has a €30m release clause in his contract.

