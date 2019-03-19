So Who’s Better Than Neil Lennon – Celtic Legend Backs Boss For Permanent Job

Follow @insidefutbol





John Hartson feels it would be unfair if Celtic do not hand Neil Lennon the permanent managerial role at Parkhead in the summer.



Lennon, who took over from Brendan Rodgers at the end of last month, has yet to taste defeat with Celtic in his second stint as manager at Parkhead.











The Northern Irishman tackled a difficult set of fixtures in his first few games with Celtic and has now opened up a 10-point lead over Rangers at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table.



In addition to their dominance in the league, Celtic are also in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they face Aberdeen at Hampden Park next month.





And following Lennon’s impressive start to his second spell at Parkhead, Hartson is of the view it would be unfair if Celtic do not appoint him on a permanent basis in the summer.



The Bhoys legend stressed that Lennon has already proven his credentials domestically and in Europe with Celtic and admitted he would be interested to find out who else could do the job better at the moment.





“I have heard one or two people voice a belief that they would prefer the club to go elsewhere but I think that is unfair”, Hartson wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“For me it would be Lennon’s job every day of the week and I will be interested to see just how that plays out.



“He has been ridiculously successful as a manager at Celtic, especially in Europe.



“Let’s not forget that it was Lennon who got a win over Barcelona at Celtic Park. He knows this club inside and out and he is a very astute and intelligent guy.



“I don’t know that people always see that.



"I would be interested to see just who the board would give the job to if it isn’t Lennon.”



Lennon, who has spent a combined 11 years at Parkhead as a player and manager, is highly regarded among the Celtic fans.

