Things Change – Diogo Dalot Focused On Taking Opportunities

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot insists he is working hard to take advantage of whatever opportunities come his way, following Jose Mourinho's exit.



Mourinho signed the teenage full-back from Portuguese giants FC Porto last summer, but injuries meant that it took some time for him to get his career started at Manchester United.











His former manager was shown the door at Manchester United in December and there were concerns about how it would affect Dalot, who was signed on the recommendation of Mourinho.



The full-back believes it is always important for footballers to prepare for such moments in the game and admits that things have changed since Mourinho’s dismissal.





He insisted that he has continued to focus on working hard and make most of the opportunities he receives.



Dalot told Portuguese daily A Bola: “These are things that we have to be prepared for, football has these moments.





“When the coach is changed there are things that also undergo a change and I have tried to prepare myself for it.



“I focused only on working every day in order to capitalise on opportunities.”



The full-back has been used in a more attacking role by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent games.



He has impressed playing as a right-winger in some games this season.

