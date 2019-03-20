Former Leeds United Target Abel Hernandez Desperate To Quit Russia

Follow @insidefutbol





Abel Hernandez, who Leeds United missed out on last summer, wants to leave Russia.



Leeds were firmly in the race to sign Hernandez following the expiry of his contract at Hull City, but despite the Whites making him an offer, found themselves outbid and the Uruguay international headed east.











Hernandez signed for Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow, where injury problems have restricted him to just ten appearances across all competitions.



Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Hernandez has decided that he wants to leave Russia and is keen to end his association with CSKA Moscow.





He is tipped to be likely to generate interest in Italy, where he enjoyed a productive spell at Palermo.



It remains to be seen if Leeds might look at rekindling their interest in Hernandez in the summer and potential promotion to the Premier League could give the Whites greater financial leeway.





Hernandez scored goals at both Championship and Premier League level during his stint in England.



His deal with CSKA Moscow runs until the summer of 2021, but he is desperate to move on.

