He Brought Me On So Much, Picked Out My Weakness – Monaco Star On Marcelo Bielsa

Monaco defender Fode Ballo-Toure has lauded Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa for the impact he had on his career while at Lille, admitting the Argentine brought his game on leaps and bounds.



The 22-year-old defender, who came through the youth ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, played under Bielsa during the Argentine's time in charge of Lille.











Ballo-Toure is now starting to make his mark at Monaco and the left-back feels much credit must go to Bielsa for how he has developed.



He insists that the Argentine improved him tactically, while also identifying his concentration as a weak area; and Ballo-Toure insists Bielsa told him he could become a great player.





"He brought me on a lot tactically, but it was physically that I progressed", the Monaco man told RMC Sport.



"He asked me to improve my concentration – it was my weak point.





"He told me I had everything needed to become a great player, but I needed to be more focused on the pitch."



Monaco snapped Ballo-Toure up from Lille in the January transfer window, adding the full-back to the fight against the drop from Ligue 1.



The principality side currently sit in 16th in the French top flight, eight points above the danger zone.

