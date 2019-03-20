Leeds United Star Bullish On Promotion Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has insisted the Whites are one of the best sides in the division on their day and hopes they can show that between now and the end of the season to clinch promotion.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men allowed fellow promotion-chasers Sheffield United to leapfrog them in the race for automatic promotion, after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against the Blades at Elland Road last Saturday.











Despite their slip-up against Chris Wilder’s men, Dallas feels confident that the Whites can still clinch a return to England’s top flight by the end of the ongoing season.



The Northern Irishman admitted he is confident Leeds will be up there with the likes of Norwich City and Sheffield United by the end of the season in their push for promotion.





Dallas also insisted Leeds are one of the best teams in the division on their day and added he is hopeful they can prove it comprehensively between now and the end of the season.



“With eight games left to go, I’m more than confident we can continue a push and hopefully come the end of the season we’re up there”, Dallas was quoted as saying by BBC Radio Leeds.





“I believe on our day we are one of the best sides in the league and hopefully we can show that over these next eight games.”



Leeds return to action against Millwall on 30th March, when the Championship returns to action after the international break.

