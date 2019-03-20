XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/03/2019 - 12:39 GMT

Leeds United Star Bullish On Promotion Bid

 




Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has insisted the Whites are one of the best sides in the division on their day and hopes they can show that between now and the end of the season to clinch promotion.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men allowed fellow promotion-chasers Sheffield United to leapfrog them in the race for automatic promotion, after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against the Blades at Elland Road last Saturday.




Despite their slip-up against Chris Wilder’s men, Dallas feels confident that the Whites can still clinch a return to England’s top flight by the end of the ongoing season.

The Northern Irishman admitted he is confident Leeds will be up there with the likes of Norwich City and Sheffield United by the end of the season in their push for promotion.
 


Dallas also insisted Leeds are one of the best teams in the division on their day and added he is hopeful they can prove it comprehensively between now and the end of the season.

“With eight games left to go, I’m more than confident we can continue a push and hopefully come the end of the season we’re up there”, Dallas was quoted as saying by BBC Radio Leeds.  
 


“I believe on our day we are one of the best sides in the league and hopefully we can show that over these next eight games.”

Leeds return to action against Millwall on 30th March, when the Championship returns to action after the international break.
 