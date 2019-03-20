XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/03/2019 - 18:41 GMT

Liverpool Lodge Claim Over Striker’s Loan, Set Eye-Watering Asking Price Amid Interest

 




Liverpool have lodged a claim with Belgian side Gent over Taiwo Awoniyi, while also setting an eye-watering asking price for the striker.

Awoniyi was loaned to Gent for the season last summer, but struggled to secure regular playing time at the Belgian club.




As a result, the deal was terminated in January and Awoniyi joined another Belgian club, Mouscron, with whom he spent last term on loan.

Liverpool's loan with Gent specified that Awoniyi had to play a set number of games and, according to Belgian magazine Sport/Voetbalmagazine, the Reds have slapped in a claim as it did not happen.
 


Gent will have to pay Liverpool a set sum as they did not hand Awoniyi a pre-agreed amount of playing time.

The Nigerian's performances at Mouscron have caught the eye and he has interest from a host of sides, meaning Liverpool have now set an asking price for his permanent transfer.
 


It is claimed that Liverpool want a whopping €15m to sell a player who has never made a senior appearace in a red shirt.

The 21-year-old has scored in seven of his last nine Belgian top flight games for Mouscron.
 