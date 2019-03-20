This Is What I’ve Had To Change – Leeds United Star Izzy Brown Lifts Lid

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown has indicated the weather and state of the pitches during his loan spell at Leeds United has forced him to change his boots.



Brown is on loan at Leeds for the season, but has seen a slow recovery from a bad knee injury limit his progress and he is yet to make a senior team start for the Whites.











The attacking midfielder has clocked just nine minutes in the Championship, with Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa wary about throwing him into the heat of battle.



Brown wears Nike Phantom Venoms and admits that he used to wear moulded studs on his boots.





However, the nature of the pitches he has encountered means he has now changed to traditional studs.



Brown told LUTV: "I used to wear moulds all the time, but now, because of the pitches around here, it's studs all the time.





"It's always slippy.



"It's always tough to keep your balance.



"So it's studs now", the Chelsea contracted talent added.



Brown will be looking to clock as much playing time as possible for Leeds in the final weeks of the campaign, with the Whites remaining firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

