He’s Obsessed – Former Leeds Star Says Marcelo Bielsa Rubbing Off On Whites Stars

Former Leeds United star Paul Robinson has hailed the “astute” appointment of Marcelo Bielsa and thinks his work ethic is rubbing off on the players, who are fighting for promotion at Elland Road.



Bielsa, who took over the reins at Elland Road last summer, has been nothing short of a revelation in the Championship so far this season.











The Argentine tactician has his eyes set on clinching promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season, with just eight games remaining in the ongoing campaign.



And amid the success enjoyed by Bielsa at Elland Road, Robinson has hailed the owners of the club for his appointment by describing it as an astute decision.





The former Whites custodian also went on to claim that Bielsa’s impressive work ethic is rubbing off on the players, who are fighting for promotion with Leeds this term.



“I think Bielsa has been absolutely brilliant", Robinson told the Yorkshire Evening Post.





“He was a very astute appointment by the owners of the club.



“You can see the type of person that he is and when you look at his work ethic, you can see that is rubbing off on the players.



“They’ve brought in a man whose attention to detail, as we’ve seen in recent weeks, is second to nobody.



“He doesn’t rest – he’s obsessed.



"He wants to give his players every single piece of information and put every piece of advice into his players that he possibly can do.



“It’s been great the way that he’s changed Leeds’ fortunes around.”



Leeds return to action in the Championship after the international break, when they face relegation battlers Millwall at Elland Road.

