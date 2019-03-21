Leeds Have Soft Defensive Belly, Norwich and Sheffield United Don’t – Former Whites Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United manager Neil Warnock believes the Whites have a soft defensive underbelly, compared to their Championship promotion rivals Norwich City and Sheffield United, when they are exposed to pressure situations.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men continue to remain in contention for automatic promotion from the Championship, despite their defeat to promotion rivals Sheffield United last Saturday.











The Whites are still within touching distance of leaders Norwich and Sheffield United in second-place, as the Championship enters the final lap of the ongoing season.



Despite their impressive season under Bielsa, Warnock feels that Leeds have a soft underbelly when it comes to defending in pressure situations, something which is not the case with the Canaries and the Blades.





The Cardiff boss has kept a close eye on the Championship, a league he knows how to win promotion from.



However, Warnock also hailed Leeds as a massive club and stressed they are desperate to make return to the top flight at the end of the season.





“Leeds have a bit of a soft belly, defensively, when they are under pressure, in comparison to the other two”, Warnock was quoted as saying by the Eastern Daily Press.



“But what a club.



"They are so desperate to get back in the league.”



Warnock, who spent just a season as manager at Elland Road, is battling against relegation with Cardiff in the Premier League this term.

