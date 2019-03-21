West Ham Form Is Key To Copa America Appearance – Hammers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson believes he has to focus on doing well with the Hammers for the rest of the season as his route to the Brazil squad for the Copa America.



Anderson, who joined the Hammers on a big money transfer from Lazio last summer, has featured prominently under Manuel Pellegrini so far this season.











The 25-year-old has played a starting role in all 31 Premier League games for West Ham this season and his performances have earned him a recall to Tite’s Brazil squad for the Selecao's friendlies during the international break.



Despite only making a single appearance for Brazil at senior level in the past, Anderson is keen on making an impression for his country ahead of the Copa America tournament, to be hosted by Brazil in the summer.





And the midfielder has admitted he must focus on doing well with West Ham between now and the end of the season to muscle his way into Tite’s plans for the Copa America.



“Copa America is a great opportunity, but I have to think of the present first”, Anderson told his club’s official website.





“I have to do well at West Ham, then be called up.



“This is the first time I have worked with this staff so I have to go and play well and take it one day at a time.”



Anderson has netted nine goals and registered five assists from his 35 appearances in all competitions for West Ham this season.

