Barcelona Putting Further Work In For Liverpool Target Luka Jovic

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have already identified the agent they want to lead negotiations to land Liverpool linked striker Luka Jovic.



The 21-year-old Serbian has been one of the top strikers in Europe this season and has scored 22 goals in 35 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt in the current campaign.











The Bundesliga side are likely to turn his loan move from Benfica into a permanent deal, but there is widespread speculation that he will leave the club in the summer.



Liverpool have long been linked with an interest in him and even Juventus have reportedly been considering making a move for him at the end of the season.





But Barcelona are the ones who are taking strides in the transfer saga and according to German daily Bild, they have already earmarked the agent they want to lead the transfer talks.



The Catalan giants are yet to finalise whether to finally pursue Jovic, but they are putting in the building blocks in place in order to launch a move.





Patrick Falk, a former Eintracht Frankfurt player, has been identified by Barcelona as the agent they want to lead the negotiations.



Barcelona have watched Jovic over multiple times in the last few months and the club’s technical secretary was in Milan recently to watch the striker in action against Inter.

