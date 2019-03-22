Chelsea and Tottenham Face Serie A Competition For Premier League Ace

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are eyeing a summer swoop for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.



The 24-year-old Dutch defender has been impressive since joining the Cherries in 2016 and has been one of the first names on Eddie Howe’s teamsheet.











He has been regularly linked with a move to the big wigs of English football, with Tottenham reported to have been keeping tabs on his development over the course of the season.



It is claimed that Chelsea are also interested in their former player, but Ake has also attracted prying eyes from Italy.





According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, in addition to Chelsea and Tottenham being keen, Napoli have identified the defender as a potential target for the summer transfer window.



The Serie A giants are still understanding whether they can hold onto their best players, with centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly’s future up for speculation.





Napoli have been keeping tabs on the Dutchman and are considering making a move for him at the end of the season.



Ake has a contract until 2022 with Bournemouth.

