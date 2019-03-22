XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/03/2019 - 15:30 GMT

Chelsea and Tottenham Face Serie A Competition For Premier League Ace

 




Napoli are eyeing a summer swoop for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old Dutch defender has been impressive since joining the Cherries in 2016 and has been one of the first names on Eddie Howe’s teamsheet.




He has been regularly linked with a move to the big wigs of English football, with Tottenham reported to have been keeping tabs on his development over the course of the season.

It is claimed that Chelsea are also interested in their former player, but Ake has also attracted prying eyes from Italy.
 


According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, in addition to Chelsea and Tottenham being keen, Napoli have identified the defender as a potential target for the summer transfer window.

The Serie A giants are still understanding whether they can hold onto their best players, with centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly’s future up for speculation.
 


Napoli have been keeping tabs on the Dutchman and are considering making a move for him at the end of the season.

Ake has a contract until 2022 with Bournemouth.
 