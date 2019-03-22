XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/03/2019 - 18:52 GMT

Manchester United Amongst Clubs Keen On Defender As Atletico Madrid Eye Swoop

 




Manchester United are amongst several clubs who have shown an interest in Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas, ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

The 27-year-old defender has been at Roma since 2014 and has often been linked with a move away from the club over the last few years.




The centre-back’s future is again set to come under consideration in the summer as several clubs are considering the possibility of snaring him away from Roma at the end of the season.

It has been claimed Atletico Madrid are keen to get their hands on Manolas and are prepared to pay the €36m release clause in his contract.
 


But they are facing tough competition for his signature as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Manchester United are also one of the clubs who are tracking the Greek at the moment.

The Premier League giants are expected to sign a centre-back in the summer and Manolas is claimed to be on their shortlist of targets.
 


Italian champions Juventus also have their eyes on the Roma star and are considering trying to get their hands on him.

Manolas, who has made 200 appearances for Roma, has a contract until 2022 with the club.
 