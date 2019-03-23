I’ll Meet Challenge of Earning Spot in Team Head On – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Matt Polster insists that he is ready to take on the challenge of earning a spot in the Gers team, despite the presence of club skipper James Tavernier at right-back.



Former Chicago Fire star Polster was snapped up by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in the January transfer window.











He has yet to make his Gers bow, with injuries playing their part, but Polster is keen to get going and fight for a spot in the side.



Rangers skipper Tavernier is currently in the right-back slot and Polster is well aware of the defender's talents and what he has brought to the mix at Ibrox this season.





The American told his club's official site: "He is a great player who has done very well this season for the club.



"He has scored a lot of goals and many assists too."





Polster knows that dislodging Tavernier will be a tough ask, but says he is ready to meet the challenge head on as he seeks playing time at Ibrox.



"He has shown his quality and that makes it difficult for me as a player, but it is something I am willing to take on and, when I get the chance, hopefully I can take it", the former Chicago Fire man added.



Polster clocked up nine appearances shy of the 100 mark during his time at Chicago Fire.

