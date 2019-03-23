XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/03/2019 - 10:12 GMT

Liverpool Target Emerges Onto Manchester City’s Radar

 




Manchester City are amongst the clubs who are keeping tabs on Liverpool and Barcelona target Luka Jovic ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old Serbian has taken the Bundesliga by storm this season and has netted 15 goals in 24 league appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt.




Eintracht Frankfurt have an option to turn his loan deal from Benfica into a permanent move, but he has been heavily linked with a move to one of the top clubs in Europe.

Liverpool have long been linked with an interest in Jovic, but Barcelona have put in all the leg work in terms of thorough scouting and initiating talks with all parties concerned.
 


But there is more competition for Jovic’s signature this summer, as according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in getting their hands on him.

With more clubs joining the race, Jovic’s potential transfer value has been rising and the Bundesliga club are hoping to earn a fee in excess of €60m.
 


They would also owe 20 per cent of the fee to Benfica as part of the agreement between the two clubs.

Fali Ramadani, the player’s agent, also has a huge influence on Jovic and the striker could take his advice over a summer move.
 