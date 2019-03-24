XRegister
24/03/2019 - 14:23 GMT

AIK Midfielder Keen For Celtic Star To Make Move, Admits Discussing Switch

 




AIK star Sebastian Larsson admits that he would love Celtic star Mikael Lustig to move to the Friends Arena in the summer and has floated the idea with him.

Full-back Lustig is out of contract at Celtic in the summer and AIK are interested in taking him back to Sweden.




Lustig has admitted he wants to finish his career in his homeland and Larsson concedes he would love to welcome the defender to AIK.

But the former Arsenal man insists Lustig will make his own decisions when it comes to deciding his future and he has had no hint over what his countryman may do.
 


"A little bit", Larsson was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Expressen when asked if he has spoken about AIK with Lustig.

"But at the same time I know how he is and it doesn't matter what I say. He must make his own decisions.
 


"Absolutely [it would be great if he joined AIK], but I have no idea if this will happen", the 33-year-old added.

Lustig and Larsson both featured in Sweden's 2-1 European Championship qualifying win over Romania on Saturday, but the Celtic full-back was forced off with a thigh injury in the first half of the encounter.
 