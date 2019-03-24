XRegister
24/03/2019 - 21:11 GMT

Former Wales International Dubs Stoke City Star Premier League Standard

 




Former Wales striker John Hartson has hailed Joe Allen as "Premier League standard" after Ryan Giggs' men got their Euro 2020 qualification campaign started with a 1-0 win over Slovakia.

A quick start from Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium saw the hosts take the lead through Swansea City winger Daniel James.




Wales could have extended their advantage, but could not take their chances as Slovakia threatened through Albert Rusnack and Robert Mak.

Allen clocked all 90 minutes for Wales and Hartson was hugely impressed with the midfielder's performance in the Euro 2020 qualifier.
 


"Joe Allen outstanding throughout today", former Arsenal and West Ham striker Hartson wrote on Twitter.

"His combative style and he uses the ball so well.
 


"Definitely Premier League standard."

Allen has spent the current campaign plying his trade in the Championship with Stoke City, turning out in all 38 of the Potters' second tier games so far.

The midfielder is locked down on a contract with Stoke, who sit 15th in the Championship table, until the summer of 2022.
 